Thokolosi Pastor and others on trial for murder

A case involving three men accused of killing a 64-year-old woman in Mmadinare on February 17th, 2020, has been scheduled for trial from June 8th to 11th of this year.

The accused trio, including the prominent pastor Archbishop Tebogo Nsakwa (42) from the Ocean of God Church, along with David Outule (54) and Tlotlo Odisitse (27), appeared before the Francistown High Court facing a single count of murder.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, which allege that they, working in concert, murdered Galegale Outule by hacking her with an axe at Nkwanapedi Lands.

Odisitse and Outule were apprehended on February 21st, with Nsakwa arrested two days later.

Subsequently, one of the suspects led the police to the location where they had concealed a suspected murder weapon, an axe, which was later sent for forensic analysis.

Archbishop Nsakwa gained recognition for putting an end to mysterious fires plaguing a family in Tobane village.

These fires were reportedly caused by a moody and violent thokolosi, known for administering hot slaps and throwing stones.

The disturbances ceased after Nsakwa and his church intervened.

Now, Nsakwa and his co-accused will confront their own challenges as they seek to clear their names in a case that carries the potential for the death penalty.

In a notable development, the state has shifted its approach regarding the second accused, Odisitse, treating him as an accomplice.

He will be required to provide a sworn statement and respond to all inquiries to the satisfaction of the court.

This change in circumstances is expected to unveil crucial details in a case connected to allegations of ritual killing.