Traditional doctor’s python resists capture

A 27-year-old traditional doctor in Kanye was reportedly found in possession of a 6-meter python that he utilizes for healing purposes.

The incident came to light last Tuesday when a whistleblower alerted a police officer, who then informed his colleagues.

Allegedly, a team of law enforcement officers, including both police and wildlife officers, tracked down the traditional doctor at his residence.

Upon admission that he indeed had the serpent, the traditional doctor guided the officers to a room where he had been keeping it.

He claimed to have captured the python when it was only 60 centimeters long, maintaining it for the past 8 years based on spiritual guidance for healing purposes.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn resembling a scene from a movie when the wildlife officers attempted to capture the python.

The snake became agitated, hissing and resisting arrest from all angles. Realizing the difficulty in capturing it, the officers decided to leave the python with its owner.

Despite the traditional doctor possessing a practicing license issued by the Dingaka Association, it was revealed that he lacked the necessary permit to capture and keep a partially protected animal.

The Kanye Police Station Commander, Superintendent Vincent Pitseetsile, confirmed to The Voice Online that discussions with wildlife officials were ongoing.

The authorities are planning to engage village leadership, including chiefs, to determine the appropriate course of action.

As of now, no charges have been filed in connection with the incident.