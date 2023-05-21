National Arts Council launches brand identity

Thuto Bless Tapiso was the joyful winner of the P100, 000 prize money, having emerged victorious in the National Arts Council of Botswana (NACB) logo design competition.

The logo reveal was done during the official NACB launch which was graced by President Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi at the National Museum in Gaborone.

"The National Arts Council has been long coming and I cannot put into words how excited I am to be here to launch it, said President Masisi who is exalted for his commitment in promoting the creative industry's growth.

He further urged the Council to create spa...