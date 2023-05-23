Pantsulas’ got talent!

Twinkled-toed Mapantsula light up Metsimotlhabe Chants of ‘Olah Mapantsulaaa’ echoed through Metsimotlhabe on Saturday as, dressed in their finest regalia, the pantsula nation invaded the dusty village for a day of dance and music. Powered by the Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sports and Culture to the tune of P400, 000, the Botswana Pantsula Association’s (BPA) […]