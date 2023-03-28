State withdraws murder case

A man accused of killing the mother of his child sighed with relief this week as prosecutors expressed their intention to withdraw the charge due to insufficient evidence.

However when speaking to Okavango Voice on the sidelines of the court case, Investigating officer Dikai Nkape, said they are not entirely withdrawing the case.

“The application is to stop the accused from appearing before court. However the matter will continue once we have put our house in order” revealed Nkape.

Mose Kamono allegedly shot and killed the mother of his then two year old son, Pono Mangunja, on Decembe...