Paper 4 Africa donates books

Paper 4 Africa donates books
HANDOVER: Minister Morwaeng and Paper 4 Africa Rep Georgina Tshimo handing books to School heads from different schools

Nine primary schools in Molepolole South on Tuesday received over 5000 books worth P180 000 from Paper 4 Africa in collaboration with Minister for State President also Member of Parliament for Molepolole South, Kabo Neal Sechele Morwaeng.

The nine school heads accompanied by headmen, Village Development Committee (VDC) and Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) members received the donations at Sebele 1 Primary School.

Lephaleng, Lekgwapheng, Lewis, Bonewamang, Neal, Sebele, Mokgopeetsane, Mmanoko and Gamodubu primary schools were each receiving 600 books both plain, quad and exam pads f...

