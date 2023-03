Maun SSS students claim mysterious attacks and fainting at school

Learners at Maun Senior Secondary School are said to be studying under distress following allegations of a mysterious disease at the school that causes students to vomit and lose consciousness.

With the school having a history of satanic attacks almost a decade ago, where students confessed to be involved in evil deeds and association with spirits of darkness, students especially those in boarding are said to often feel unwell and complain of headaches before collapsing.

“It is so insane and I think the school needs t...