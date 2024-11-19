Morupisi loses again

The Court of Appeal (CoA) has dismissed Former Permanent Secretary to the President, Carter Morupisi’s appeal against his conviction and sentencing.

The CoA panel consisted of presiding judge Bess Nkabinde, Judge President Tebogo Tau and Dr Singh Walia.

The court upheld Gaborone High Court judge Chris Gabanagae’s earlier conviction on two counts of Corruption and one count of Money Laundering.

At the time, Morupisi was given a suspended two-year jail term and a cumulative fine of P130 000.

“The state proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. The verdicts in respect of the three counts are confirmed therefore the appellant’s appeal on the merits must fail and is dismissed.”

The Court of Appeal has ordered for parties to file heads of arguments by Friday while sentencing is scheduled for next week Wednesday.