Speaking sensation

Meet magnificent Mr.Elis

He may only be 22, but Thabo Batlhophi has packed much into his short time on the planet.

Affectionately nicknamed Mr. ELIS - the title of his first book - the youngster has made his name as a motivational speaker and author.

From the age of 14, Batlhophi has steadily built his brand, talking people, especially students, into the mindset of success and excellence.

This year he will host a first-of-its-kind one man motivational show featuring some of Botswana’s greatest speakers.

The Voice’s LEUNGO MOKGWATHI caught up with the impressive young man to le...