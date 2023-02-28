Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Speaking sensation

By

Published

Speaking sensation
INFLUENTIAL: Thabo Batlhophi

Meet magnificent Mr.Elis

He may only be 22, but Thabo Batlhophi has packed much into his short time on the planet.

Affectionately nicknamed Mr. ELIS - the title of his first book - the youngster has made his name as a motivational speaker and author.

From the age of 14, Batlhophi has steadily built his brand, talking people, especially students, into the mindset of success and excellence.

This year he will host a first-of-its-kind one man motivational show featuring some of Botswana’s greatest speakers.

The Voice’s LEUNGO MOKGWATHI caught up with the impressive young man to le...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

A taste of Botswana A taste of Botswana

Entertainment

A taste of Botswana

Multichoice launches my Botswana plate Imagine being able to enjoy all your favourite Setswana delicacies fused with a touch of western cuisine. Well, you...

19 hours ago
Educating God’s teachers Educating God’s teachers

Entertainment

Educating God’s teachers

In Christ she trusts Dr Lebo Rathedi was born to teach. Brought up with her three siblings by a single mother, Scannah Rathedi, she...

21/02/2023
Miss millenium high tea celebrates women Miss millenium high tea celebrates women

Entertainment

Miss Millenium high tea celebrates women

Zenzele Hirschfeld of Zen Promotions hosted women at a bright Miss Millennium 2023 annual high tea to celebrate phenomenal, determined and courageous women. The...

21/02/2023
Chillin Out Friday 17 February 2023 Chillin Out Friday 17 February 2023

Entertainment

Chillin Out Friday 17 February 2023

BIG UP BAILAS A month or so back, Shaya sent out an SOS calling for help for local rapper Ozi F Teddy, who was...

21/02/2023
Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 17 February 2023 Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 17 February 2023

Entertainment

Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 17 February 2023

VINTAGE VIBE Although the name admittedly lacks imagination, the ‘Mother of all Vintage Lifestyle’ experience is expected to bring a fresh new vibe to...

21/02/2023
Rocking the USA Rocking the USA

Entertainment

Rocking the USA

Skinflint leaves for a 15-day tour of America African heavy metal rock band Skinflint, is going on a tour of the United States where...

15/02/2023
Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 10 February 2023 Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 10 February 2023

Entertainment

Grooving In The Ghetto Friday 10 February 2023

KWAITO MENTAL KEEPS TRYING The remaining ambassador of the obsolete Kwaito genre, by the name Kwaito Mental (Lebogang Mahlakata), has released a new single...

14/02/2023
Fullfilling god's mandate Fullfilling god's mandate

Entertainment

Fulfilling god’s mandate

Multifaceted Madikgetla For Gomolemo Lolo Madikgetla, being multifaceted stems from full conviction that women and youth have the capacity to yield relevant innovations, inclusive...

14/02/2023
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.