Sebaga’s crowning glory

Resilient young queen wins Miss Culture Global

So often the princess never the queen, lady luck finally changed for Sebaga Manyapetsa on Saturday, as the 25-year-old stunner was crowned Miss Culture Global.

Representing the nation in Liberia, the two-time Miss Botswana second princess beat off competition from 21 other hopefuls to bring the title back home.

It marked a moment of redemption for the resilient young model, reward for her determination and never-say-die attitude.

Having landed safely back in the country on Monday, Voice Entertainment wasted little time in catching up with the newly crowned queen…

Congratulations on finally winning the crown Sebaga!

Thank you so much!

Take us back to the beginning, shed some light on your pageantry journey?

I started competing when I was in primary school. This is honestly the most challenging and emotionally taxing experience I have ever had. However, it is also filled with so much beauty as it has given me a community and a sisterhood I never would have gained had I not put myself out there.

We have seen you challenge yourself and fight to be where you are today; how many times did you compete and what has the journey taught you?

Would you believe me if I told you that I have competed at least seven times in my lifetime so far! Professionally I have competed in Miss Teen Universe, Miss Integrity, Her Majesty, Miss Botswana and Miss Universe. The journey has taught me tenacity, it has shown me that I am stronger than I think and to never ever give up on my dreams. That experience alone has challenged me to grow and to be ready to face life challenges head on.

Now let’s talk about your time in Liberia…What was the most challenging, yet rewarding, component of the Miss Culture Global competition?

My project presentation for sure! I went there not fully prepared! I had done the ground work but the final packaging needed precision, to present our rich culture in a way that would show other nations who we are exactly as Batswana, which is precisely what I delivered at the end of the day.

How did it feel when you heard your name being called out as the winner?

It took me years to get there, to be on that stage, in that moment, it was perfect and exactly on time. Mostly I am filled with so much gratitude to those who did not give up on me and my dream.

What insight did you gain from this journey that was more valuable than any crown or title?

Now I have the whole world to conquer, I have the whole world to impact as I have always wanted. This crown also comes with resources, international support which will help me get my message out there.

I guess it’s true what they say – hard work pays off in the end, although I suppose it helps when the persistence is wrapped up in such a pretty face!

I have always believed that hard work pays. And I make sure that I am always the most hardworking person in the room. I am not afraid to put my heart out there, I am happy that even though it took longer than I had expected we are finally here!

Going forward what does winning this crown mean to you and what message will you be pushing?

Winning this crown means making more impact. I would like to be the middleman in ensuring cultural exchange and collaborating with other countries in finding solutions to challenges we face. So the message would be that we all embrace who we are, understand our roots and share them unapologetically with the rest of the world.