Traditional music awards slated for Kasane

Organisers of the first annual Botswana Traditional Music Awards (TMA) have vowed to stage a spectacular event slated for December in Kasane.

The event slated for the country's tourist hub will see groups and individual acts slug it out for a place at the award ceremony in Kasane.

According to a member of the Executive Committee, Raoboy Mpuang, artists will perform at regional level where winners will proceed to national finals for the ultimate prize.

"We'll be using SMS voting to decide winners, because we've realised that adjudication has caused problems in the past. Our competition w...