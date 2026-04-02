Glam empire rising!

Voguish beauty bar set to take Gabs by storm

Glam, confidence and star power are coming to Gaborone as celebrity makeup artist Kagiso Mokgware prepares to officially launch her new Voguish Beauty Bar studio in Partial, Middle Star on March 28, 2026.

The 35-year-old beauty boss from Tonota has been making waves in the industry since 2018, when she founded Voguish Beauty Bar. What started as a passion for helping women look and feel beautiful has grown into a trusted brand that many clients turn to for their biggest life moments.

And Mokgware is no stranger to the spotlight. Over the years she has worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Pearl Thusi, Boity Thulo, DJ Lamiez, Durban Gogo and Lorato Kganyago.

Locally, her brushes have also touched the faces of beauty queens such as former Miss Botswana Palesa Molefe and former Miss Universe Botswana Dr Thanolo, further cementing her reputation as one of the artists to watch.

At Voguish Beauty Bar, Mokgware and her team specialize in professional makeup and hair for weddings, graduations, birthdays, corporate events and other special occasions.

“My goal has always been to make every woman feel confident, powerful and priceless. This opening marks a big milestone for my growing beauty empire ,” Mokgware said.

With celebrity clients, loyal customers and a passion for glam, Kagiso Mokgware is surely bringing serious beauty heat to the city.