Gospel’s new contender steps up

A rising gospel star is making waves ahead of this year’s Botswana Gospel Music Awards.

Montwedi Kevin Baleseng, 34, better known as Psalmist Kevin is stepping into the spotlight for the first time with multiple nominations, putting his name among some of the industry’s biggest and most respected acts.

The Lobatse-born singer, now based in Molapowabojang, says this year marks a turning point in his musical journey. He has landed nominations in several major categories, including Best Gospel Single, Best Male Gospel Artist, Best Contemporary Gospel and Best Packaged Album.

“I have been active in music for years. I’ve been singing since I was a child, but I decided to take it seriously in 2016 when I joined the Joyful Noise Group in Lobatse. That’s when I treated it as a profession,” he said.

Despite the tough competition, Psalmist Kevin admits one nomination stands out above the rest; the Best Male Gospel Artist category.

He says being listed alongside industry giants and veterans came as a surprise.

“I have been praying and having faith in God about the results, butt however it turns out, I will accept it. What matters most is being recognised,” he added.

But for the gospel singer, the journey is about more than trophies.

He insists consistency, growth and staying grounded remain his biggest priorities.

“After the awards, I want to continue releasing good music. No matter what happens, I want to keep singing,” he said. “I also hope to build a small studio one day to help others develop their talent.”

He also urged fellow nominees to stay focused and to never lose hope.

“Never give up on what you want to achieve. Don’t be discouraged if you don’t win. We are all winners in different ways,” he said.

Looking back, Psalmist Kevin describes his 2024 album Live in Me as a defining moment in his career.

The title track, written by close associate Kebafentse Lota, came at a deeply personal time in his life.

“The song came at the right time for me. I had distanced myself from God and things were not going well,” he revealed.

“When it was presented to me, I prayed and said, Lord, this is my prayer live in me. The album was about returning to those moments when we were closer to God.”

For his fans, he said they should expect new music soon.

The singer revealed he is currently working on a fresh single set for release later this year, with October penciled in as the target.

“It is something different. Something spirit-filled and out of my comfort zone. The title is not yet given, but fans should expect growth and something vibrant,” he shared.

Psalmist Kevin credits gospel heavyweights Tshepo Lesole and Lizibo as major influences on his career.

“They taught me the importance of clean music, consistency and good character above all,” he said.