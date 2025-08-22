Serial rapist suspect remanded in custody

A 24-year-old man, Kobamelo Thomas, also known as Bigman, appeared before the Francistown Magistrate Court yesterday, charged with the suspected rape of five women in Gerald Estates between July and August 19.

Thomas also faces two counts of robbery, for allegedly stealing cellphones from two victims before or after the assaults, and threatening them with a knife.

After the charge sheet was read, the plea was reserved for all counts.

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions, represented by Mompoloki Mabalane, pleaded with the court to deny the suspect bail, citing the ongoing investigation and the case’s sensitive nature.

“We request that the accused be fingerprinted to check for prior convictions and that blood samples be collected for analysis,” said Prosecutor Mabalane.

The court ruled in favor of the prosecution, remanding Thomas in custody until his next appearance on September 11 for a status update.

Thomas, who was released from prison in March after serving time for cellphone theft, is suspected to have committed these offenses shortly after his release.

He was arrested by police on Tuesday afternoon at a friend’s residence in Gerald Estates.