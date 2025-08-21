Enough is enough

Task Force demonstrates against PALEKA Trust Board

Tensions between residents of Pandamatenga, Lesoma, and Kasane and the PALEKA Trust Board escalated this week after months of disputes. On Tuesday morning, a Task Force Team, led by Chairperson Skumbuza Meshack, held a peaceful demonstration to protest alleged embezzlement of public funds, lack of consultation, misuse of resources through unnecessary court cases, and the board’s failure to produce an audit report.

Meshack described the march as a resounding success, noting it would pressure the board and raise awareness among PALEKA residents. “We expected at least 60 participants, 20 from each village, due to limited resources, but I counted 98 people who joined the march, carrying placards,” he said.

Despite the District Commissioner’s absence, Meshack said the petition was read publicly, achieving its goal. “Our message reached the intended audience,” he stated. However, he noted that PALEKA office employees locked the offices during the protest, likely on the board’s instructions. “We’re not overly concerned about this. Our focus is ensuring these board members are removed,” Meshack said.

The Task Force awaits a court ruling todah, which will guide their next steps. “We demand a full financial report, and then we’ll pass a motion of no confidence,” Meshack warned. “We want them out of our trust, which they’ve turned into a personal business. They’ve become stubborn and refuse to listen.”

The PALEKA Trust issue threatens to divide the Chobe community. Member of Parliament Simamsiku Mapulanga recently warned against emerging tribalism and divisions. “This is not Subia against Basarwa or any tribe against another. We are one Chobe, and anyone using tribal identity to divide us betrays Botswana’s unity,” Mapulanga said. He urged for calm, respect, and solutions to unite and uplift the community.