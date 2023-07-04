Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Security concern on climate change

By

Published

Security concern on climate change
US INSTITUTE OF PEACE: Dr Tegan Blaine(L),CLIMATE CONCERN: Lt. Gen Placid Segokgo(M),US-AFRICA COMMAND REPRESENTATIVE: Major General Kenneth Ekman(R)

Botswana Defence Force in collaboration with US Africa Command (US-AFRICOM) and US Institute for Peace held a Security Implications of Climate Change symposium this week in Gaborone. The objective of the forum was to share perspectives on climate change impacts on stability across the continent particularly in regions already facing significant political, social and economic […]

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

'We salute you!' 'We salute you!'

News

‘We salute you!’

BDF honors long-serving employees Tuesday was a day of celebration for the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) as the army held a special parade at...

02/05/2023
Former soldier loses P5million lawsuit against BDF Former soldier loses P5million lawsuit against BDF

News

Former soldier loses P5million lawsuit against BDF

Court of Appeal (CoA) has dismissed with costs a case in which a former soldier had demanded monetary compensation from the Commander of the...

07/03/2023

News

BDF porn

Soldiers questioned over boss's leaked sex tape Five soldiers stationed at the 221 Infantry Battalion in Selebi Phikwe are being investigated in connection with...

08/02/2023
A fixture of confusion A fixture of confusion

Sports

A fixture of confusion

* Angels/Rollers match marred by last minute changes * Rejected Old F-town stadium to host a BPL match It’s 10am on Wednesday morning, and...

27/01/2023
BDF officer in court for wife's murder BDF officer in court for wife's murder

News

BDF officer in court for wife’s murder

Postmortem will clear my name- LtColonel Modirelabangwe Botswana Defence Force (BDF) officer, Lieutenant Colonel Gaboutlwelwe Rich Modirelabangwe appeared before Broadhurst Magistrate court this Monday...

24/01/2023
‘He died a hero!’ ‘He died a hero!’

News

‘He died a hero!’

Young soldier shot by rebels while rescuing Tanzanian colleague Bled out on the battlefield after taking bullet to the thigh Displaying the bravery he...

27/12/2022
The bringer of light...and hope The bringer of light...and hope

Business

The bringer of light…and hope

Meet the boss Growing up, Keitumetse Liphi was torn between dreams of becoming a soldier and his fascination with all things electronic. Although he...

04/10/2022
Freshles goes back to his rhumba roots Freshles goes back to his rhumba roots

Entertainment

Freshles goes back to his rhumba roots

Legendary musician Phemelo Lesokwane has retraced his steps back to Rhumba genre, which helped him carve his name in the list of one the...

05/07/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.