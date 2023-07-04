Connect with us

Air Botswana in auto pilot

By

Published

Air Botswana in auto pilot
GOING ITS WAY: Air Botswana flies into turbulence

We will find replacement of GM sooner Air Botswana will not be grounded - Molale Minister of Transport and Public Works, Eric Molale, has said that the national airline will not be grounded due to the recent departure of the General Manager Dr Agnes Khunwana. In a thinly veiled jab at the outgoing national airline […]

