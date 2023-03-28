F/Town gets facelift

P23 million allocated for road maintenance

The City of Francistown's new Town Clerk, Stephen Motlogelwa, has hit the ground running to improve the city's aesthetic look.

The council is undertaking maintenance road works centered around roads within the Central Business District (CBD), of which 8km is asphalt overlay and 2km, resealing, access road to Jubilee Referal Hospital and spot improvement on New Bridge road.

Last week the council approved two Tender Variation requests from Quinton Express (PTY) LTD as the project contractor for rock-bedding and cementing works on John Nswazwi...