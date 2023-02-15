Connect with us

Rocking the USA
Giuseppe Sbrana

Skinflint leaves for a 15-day tour of America

African heavy metal rock band Skinflint, is going on a tour of the United States where they're scheduled to perform for 15 straight days, at 15 different venues.

The magnificent trio of Kebonye Nkoloso (bass), Cosmos Modisaemang (drums) and Giuseppe Sbrana (vocals, lead) will be making a return to the States after a successful tour in 2020, where they performed six shows.

The trio of Kebonye Nkoloso (bass), Cosmos Modisaemang (drums) and Giuseppe Sbrana (vocals, lead)

The Gaborone band founded in 2006 have successfully fused African e...

