Couple in court for child’s sexual abuse

You May Also Like
News
Security Guard fired for stealing 12 spoons Hoping to make a little extra cash at the end of a long shift, a sticky-fingered Security...
Latest News
The first ever Maun Youth Awards (MYA) were launched last Friday, with nominations opened for young people doing well in either the entertainment industry,...
News
A reason to smile A bumper harvest puts a grin on every farmer’s face and I must hasten to say I smile from ear...
News
Crocodile attack survivors still waiting for help It is a partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon in Maun, but the baking sun beats through the wispy...
News
Last seen on the roads of Ghetto seven years ago, Botswana Telecommunications Corporations (BTC) will resurrect their Marathon in the second city. The unexpected...
News
'Squatters rights' leave bad taste in Boro In 2018, Oreneile Shomana swapped the busy lifestyle of Maun for the more relaxed pleasures of nearby...
News
*Rail Park Security's standoff with street photographers ends in court as focus switches to Khumo Property
News
Two Tutume cops got the fright of their lives recently when a Zimbabwean boy, believed to be 14, attacked them with an axe after...