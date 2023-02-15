Couple in court for child’s sexual abuse

A married couple appeared before the Village Magistrate Court last week to answer for a charge of child abuse.

Appearing before Principal Magistrate Bosele Busang, the couple that resides in Block 6 Gaborone, was charged with three counts of rape, subjecting a child to torture and failure to report a case of abuse.

The husband (41) has been charged with rape and accused of unlawfully inserting his fingers into the vagina of his 5-year-old girl for the purpose of sexual gratification sometime in March last year.

He was also charged with subjecting the child to torture or cruel, inhuman...