Mahalapye music mayhem

Home Coming Concert ready to rock!

Mahalapye Home Coming Concert (HCC) organiser, Easy B says this year’s fiesta, slated for Wednesday 24 December, is gearing up to be the most powerful edition yet.

Addressing the media at Molapo Crossing on Tuesday, Easy B promised that the annual event, taking place for the 17 th time, will leave lasting happiness in the hearts of revellers this festive.

“We are ready to give you an unforgettable night. We have pulled out all the stops for this one, and trust us, it’s going to be powerful,” he declared during Tuesday’s press conference.

Set for the Railway Stadium, Easy B encouraged music lovers to turn up in their numbers for what is always a magical night, adding the Christmas Eve concert has created many love stories over the years.

“This is a legendary event, it refuses to die. It has even made many marriages, and people who found partners at HCC will never divorce,” he chuckled in his easy-going manner.

Meanwhile, Thapelo Setiko, who is responsible for coordinating international artists at HCC, assured show-goers that the line-up is fully confirmed, with all contractual matters finalised.

In total, nine foreign acts are billed to perform, while 18 homegrown stars will take to the stage.

The international headliners include: Makhadzi, Kabza De Small, Young Stunna and Johnny Mokhali among others.

Locally, household names like Charma Gal, Ezra Neethings, and Vee Mampeezy all feature in the billing, with Hey Nyeenah and April Gates assuming the role of hosts.

Security coordinator, Obed Pelotshweu promised tight security throughout but urged revellers to act responsibly by leaving valuable items at home.

Ticket prices start at P200 (standard), P250 at the gate, while VIP packages start from P1, 000 rising all the way up to P10, 000.