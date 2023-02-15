Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

‘Dishonest’ BCP humiliated

By

Published

'Dishonest' BCP humiliated
BCP PRESIDENT: Saleshando

Saleshando and fail to stop govt's P58 million Tautona Lodge purchase

President of Botswana Congress Party (BCP), Dumelang Saleshando, and his Secretary General, Goretetse Kekgonegile, were on Wednesday berated by the High Court for acting in a "highly reprehensible and dishonest" manner in the way they handled their case against government's acquisition of Tauntona Lodge.

Representing BCP, the duo sought an order review and setting aside the decision of the government to acquire the entire shareholding of Tautona Lodge in a case against Minister of State President, Kabo Morwaeng, the ...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

BLLAHWU bosses read the riot act to members BLLAHWU bosses read the riot act to members

News

BLLAHWU bosses read the riot act to members

President of Botswana Land Boards Local Authorities and Health Workers Union (BLLAHWU) Thatayaone Kesebonye has warned members against taking the Union matters to court...

1 day ago
Chillin Out Fri 16 December 2022 Chillin Out Fri 16 December 2022

Entertainment

Chillin Out Fri 16 December 2022

MAN DOWN! Fun was had at Last Man Standing festival over the weekend and I guarantee that Shaya was at the centre of it....

16/12/2022
Mbulawa's fight for the hearts of voters Mbulawa's fight for the hearts of voters

News

Mbulawa’s fight for the hearts of voters

Ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) aspiring candidate for Maun East, Reaboka Mbulawa is ready to mount an energetic and no expenses spared campaign for...

13/12/2022
Know your worth Know your worth

News

Know your worth

Media guru tells women in media Veteran journalist and communications expert, Esther Kanaimba-Senai has advised women in the media to know their worth and...

13/12/2022

Entertainment

Chilling’out Fri 18 November 2022

A supermakert brawl The rivalry between opposition leaders, Dumelang Saleshando and Duma Boko's supporters has reached fever pitch. The warring factions are doing all...

22/11/2022
I quit I quit

News

I quit!

*Constituency secretary leaves job to avoid sacking by parliament

15/11/2022

Entertainment

Grooving in the Ghetto Fri 11 November 2022

A festival in the foothills Now in its sixth edition, the annual Nyangabgwe Cultural Hill Festival returns to the city of Francistown this month....

11/11/2022
AP/BCP invade Molepolole AP/BCP invade Molepolole

News

AP/BCP invade Molepolole

Ndaba and Saleshando's first public appearance together since UDC split The bromance between the Alliance for Progressives (AP) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) will...

08/11/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.