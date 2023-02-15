‘Dishonest’ BCP humiliated

Saleshando and fail to stop govt's P58 million Tautona Lodge purchase

President of Botswana Congress Party (BCP), Dumelang Saleshando, and his Secretary General, Goretetse Kekgonegile, were on Wednesday berated by the High Court for acting in a "highly reprehensible and dishonest" manner in the way they handled their case against government's acquisition of Tauntona Lodge.

Representing BCP, the duo sought an order review and setting aside the decision of the government to acquire the entire shareholding of Tautona Lodge in a case against Minister of State President, Kabo Morwaeng, the ...