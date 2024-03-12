Poisoned pets, stolen combi and quick cops

On Saturday morning, Louis Batshwani Mokgopo awoke to find his dog’s dead, poisoned in the night.

The following morning, Mokgopo awoke to more bad news: his combi had been stolen.

Thieves broke into his yard in Tatisiding’s Newstance ward under cover of darkness, and, with no barking pets to betray their presence, escaped with Mokgopo’s silver-grey Toyota Hiace, valued at P120, 000.

The robbery was immediately reported to the police, who made swift progress in the case.

Within hours the boys in blue tracked down the missing wheels to the border village of Ramokgwebana, some 95km away.

Parked up by Engen Filling station, with the number plate already changed, the cops pounced at around 3pm, arresting two local men caught with the combi.

The duo, 32-year-old Savania Gaerupi and Mogomotsi Mokate aged 45 were arraigned before Francistown Magistrate Court on Wednesday charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Securing the pair’s remand, Prosecutor, Goitseone Archie Makgoa revealed the state were still hunting a third key suspect in connection with the theft.

Meanwhile, a reliable source informed The Voice Gaerupi and Mokate were just small pieces in the crime.

“They received a call to transport the vehicle from Ramokgwebana to Zimbabwe. They were to meet with the caller in Ramokgwebana when they got arrested. While waiting for a call giving them the go ahead to proceed with smuggling the vehicle, the police got them,” said the source, adding the cops are searching for the mystery ‘caller’, who they suspect also carried out the robbery in Tatisiding.

Gaerupi and Mokate are due back in court on 20 March.