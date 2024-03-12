Motshegwa withdraws from Mmadinare in the 2024 general elections race

In the ever-dynamic landscape of Botswana’s political arena, aspiring Member of Parliament, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, has recently made a notable decision that underscores a commitment to broader collective objectives over individual ambitions.

Motshegwa’s journey, marked by twists and turns, reflects the complexities and strategic considerations within the political sphere.

Initially aligning himself with the Botswana National Front (BNF) and the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Motshegwa had set his sights on representing the Mmadinare constituency.

His efforts were not in vain as he diligently worked to gain traction within the community, hoping for a smooth path to Parliament under the BNF-UDC banner.

However, the political landscape shifted unexpectedly during the UDC constituency allocations, as the Mmadinare constituency was awarded to the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), rather than the anticipated allocation to the BNF.

This turn of events left Motshegwa at a crossroads, facing the reality of a changed political landscape and recalibrating his aspirations in response.

In a move that speaks volumes about his commitment to collective goals, Motshegwa made the decision to relinquish his pursuit of the Mmadinare constituency.

Rather than persisting in a personal quest for political power, he chose to refocus his efforts towards advancing the broader interests of the UDC and its mission to challenge the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

According to sources close to Motshegwa, his decision was driven by a recognition of the greater significance of the UDC’s overarching objectives, namely, the pursuit of governmental power.

In a statement reflecting this shift in focus, Motshegwa emphasized the importance of unity within the UDC ranks, prioritizing the collective campaign effort over individual pursuits.

“I am not contesting for any position,” Motshegwa affirmed, signaling his commitment to the unified campaign effort. “Let’s leave Mmadinare to BPF and focus since the time is not on our side. Let’s channel our efforts on the campaign as a unit.”

Motshegwa’s decision to step back from his individual aspirations in favor of collective goals speaks to the broader ethos of selflessness and dedication to the greater good within the political sphere.

He had moved away again from Gaborone Bonnington South constituency paving way for the President of Alliance for Progressives, Ndaba Gaolathe.