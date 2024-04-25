Poetry in motion

Poet and jewellery designer, Letang Selepe – stage name LashesOfSteel-resuscitated her passion for poetry and honed her craft in jewellery-making during the coronavirus pandemic primarily as a form of therapy for chronic depression.

Born and raised a cheerful child in Selebi Phikwe, the Maun-based Selepe has performed at Poetavango Acoustic Sessions.

In this virtual interview with Voice Woman, the 37-year-old talks about the unique experiences that led her down the path of creative expression, through impressive rhymes and indigenous jewellery, which is currently on display at the uber hip House of Joss – a worthwhile venture, she says.

Please introduce yourself to our readers.

A bubble of sunshine wrapped in unpredictability and always adorned with an eye-catching ring or neckpiece, as fun as the colourful beaded earrings I make to unwind, my name is Letang “LashesofSteel” Selepe.

My poetry is an extension of myself so it can be raw, dark, flirty and a little naughty.

Just as a skilled chef blends flavours to create a masterpiece, I blend words to weave tales that enchant, inspire, and elevate souls.

Having worked in the hospitality industry over the past decade, I have had the joys of feeding my creative juices of the experiences I share with the amazing individuals I get to meet every day.

Through their minds, I travel to places I have never been and love like I have never loved.

Creating a whirlwind of wondrous pieces that just burst out from me at any given moment, I wish I could say there was order to my writing, unfortunately, I would be lying.

Oh, and I would be amiss to forget to be thankful, for my depression, which actually roped me back into writing – a lifeline of sorts!

Sometimes I get teary-eyed as I unleash the hurt bottled up inside of me but, most importantly, it is my safe space.

When it is just me and my paper, I am free to express the deepest, fragile parts of me, hardly seen by the world, when they call me a “strong woman” just because, I do not hide behind the ugly veil of stigma and talk about my cocktail of mental health ills (PTSD, Bipolar, Anxiety and Depression) as if I was discussing my favourite meal.

I got into accessories because, they can be such fun little mood boosters; the way they can just take an outfit from boring to unique always brings me pleasure, a little underestimated form of self-care, if you will.

What is it about your upbringing that shaped your journey into poetry?

I grew up a rather bubbly and very curious child with a wild imagination, so writing came naturally to me, unfortunately as in most cases as I grew up, I disconnected from the art only to come back into poetry as a lifeline after I was diagnosed with chronic depression, being surrounded by individuals who were fun and passionate about the written word and non-judgmental was a very beautiful experience for me.

In the meantime, I source amazing afro-inspired fashion jewellery from Kenya that speaks to those who think of accessorising as an art and an extension of their personality and more than just throwing on pieces of jewellery together.

During COVID, I realized the potential of turning my passion into something tangible.

Holding the tools, feeling the materials shape under my hands, and seeing the joy my creations brought to others, I knew this was something worth pursuing.

Tell us about your inspiration.

I’m inspired by nature, history, and stories of the people I meet.

Each piece I create or buy for resale carries a narrative, a blend of my clients’ desires and my vision.

I aim to craft jewellery that not only adorns the body but also resonates with the soul, telling stories of love, resilience, and beauty.

For the jewellery purchased, 10% goes towards the Hadzabe Tribe in Tanzania (where the brass for creating the afro inspired pieces is sourced) in the form of medical supplies, school uniform medicine and food.

One of my favourite pieces is a pair of earrings I designed, inspired by the concept of peace.

It features colourful beadwork that mimics a contemporary “P” symbolising harmony.

And your partnership with House of Joss…

Having my work displayed at the prestigious events company and restaurant, House of Joss, is a dream come true.

It’s an incredible platform that allows me to reach a wider audience and connect with future clients.

One of my most expensive pieces is a bespoke engagement ring featuring a rare, ethically sourced diamond set in a unique, handcrafted gold band.

Its value lies not only in the materials but in the meticulous craftsmanship and the story it represents.

Let’s talk a bit about your poetry…

LashesOfSteel delivers a soulful performance for Poetavango Acoustic Sessions.

I see poetry as a path to healing and acceptance. Poetry captivates you, in the now, it moves you between different worlds.

What advise do you have for up and coming designers and poets:

“To those aspiring to pursue a career in jewellery design or any artistic field, my advice is to stay true to your vision, be patient, and never stop learning. Embrace your unique perspective, because that’s what sets you apart. And remember, resilience is key; every setback is a setup for a comeback.”