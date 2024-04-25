Beauty with brains

Lawyer with a love for lacquer

Considering her demanding day job as a no-nonsense attorney, it comes us something of a surprise to learn that Beverly Stegling’s side hustle involves make-up and nails.

When she’s not grilling suspects and winning cases in the courtroom, the 29-year-old lawyer spends much of her time making women look good through her business, Bev’s Beauty Bar.

It is a vocation very close to Stegling’s heart, a passion that dates back to her childhood and started bearing financial fruits during her university days, when fellow students would descend on her room for their makeovers.

“From a young age, I found joy in experimenting with nail polish colors, designs, and techniques, seeing them as an extension of my creativity and personality. I started using gel on my nails just before university. The reason for this is that I struggled with satisfaction on sets done on my nails, so I decided to do it myself. My mother, who was one of the people I practiced on, is more meticulous, so her constructive criticism perfected my craft in sculpting nails. Every time there was a celebration in the family, I was the go-to person for makeup and hair, although my focus now is only on nails and makeup,” explains the Moshupa native, who set-up her company in 2019 during her final year studying law at the University of Botswana (UB).

As well as making money, Stegling gets just as much satisfaction from putting a smile on her customer’s faces and bringing a little joy into their lives through her work.

“What truly captivates me about manicures and pedicures is their transformative power. It’s incredible how something as simple as a fresh coat of polish or a meticulously crafted nail art design can uplift someone’s mood and boost their confidence. I have witnessed firsthand the joy and self-assurance that clients feel when they walk out of Bev’s Beauty Bar with perfectly manicured nails or pampered feet,” she tells Voice Money.

Expertly balancing her legal career alongside her beauty business, Stegling’s enterprise has made steady strides in the last five years, with the brainy beautician gaining a reputation for her professionalism and attention to detail.

Her talent with the make-up brush has not gone unnoticed, with marketing agencies hungry for her services, her magic touch evident on models used in advertising campaigns by the likes of fast-food giants, Debonairs and Wimpy.

Working solo out of her home in Gaborone’s Block 9 location, Stegling’s customer base is largely made up of the working class, with prices ranging from P120-P450.

Boasting a Masters in Business Administration, the young entrepreneur is keen to get back to school to take her craft to the next level.

“My goal is to get formal training for make-up and nails so that I too could be a trainer and to empower young people with the skills and professionalism required in this industry. One of my major highlights since I opened the business is the amount of growth I see in myself,” she says.

In a busy, bustling industry, where nail technicians are everywhere, growth is indeed something to be proud of.

It has not come easy.

“Attracting new clients and retaining existing ones is a continuous effort. Building a loyal client base takes time and requires consistently delivering high-quality services, fostering genuine connections, and actively engaging with customers through social media, promotions, and loyalty programs. What sets me apart from most of them is the professionalism I show and my intentionality in offering exceptional customer service. It is not just about getting nails or make-up done with me; it is about the whole experience while getting those services. I strive to give value to my clients’ time and money,” ends Stegling, who dreams of building a global spa network under her brand.