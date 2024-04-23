Phokoletso leads Massmart regional expansion

Marang Phokoletso started her journey with Massmart Wholesales in 2016 as a Sales manager.

However, due to her hard work and dedication, she grew professionally with the company ascending to the role of regional sales manager.

During her tenure as Regional sales manager, Phokoletso is credited with the successful expansion of the Saverite segment of the group overseeing establishment of over 100 stores across Botswana.

Fast forward to 2024,Phokoletso has been given a new assignment as the regional operations manager -Sales Africa, a position she assumed on the 1st of March 2024.

In her new portfolio she is expected to lead the company’s sales strategy in Botswana whilst overseeing operations in Eswatini, Namibia and Zambia respectively.

Introduce yourself to our readers?

I’m from Serowe, and hold a Bachelor of administration (Human Resources Management Public Administration), Diploma Human Rights, and MDP (Stellenbosch, MSc (Strategic management University of Derby).

I am currently enrolled into the Emerging Leaders Programme University of Cape Town and I am also a member of Redshoe movement(USA movement which deals with women inclusion and upliftment).

Congratulations on your role as the Regional Operations Manager- Sales Africa, what does this mean for you?

Thank you so much for the warm congratulations!

I am incredibly thrilled and honored to step into the role of Regional Operations Manager – Sales Africa at Massmart.

This promotion means the world to me, as it’s a culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and passion for driving growth within the company.

Joining Massmart Wholesale in 2016 was just the beginning of an amazing journey.

I had the privilege of swiftly ascending the ranks, from regional sales manager to regional operations manager – Sales Botswana, and now to this regional leadership role covering multiple countries in Africa.

Each step of the way has been filled with challenges, learning, and moments of immense satisfaction.

Give us an insight of what Massmart does?

Masscash Holdings is a subsidiary of Massmart and consists of a wholesale division with cash and carry food, cosmetics businesses and retail food outlets, which target the Lower Living Standard Measure (LSM) groups.

Our wholesale division consists of CBW Holdings, Jumbo Cash and Carry, Trident, and Shield.

CBW sells food, liquor, groceries and cosmetics in bulk to general dealers, franchise members, small traders, and Government feeding schemes, in semi-urban and rural areas within Southern Africa.

How many outlets does Massmart have in Botswana?

At the moment we have six stores being Eureka Gaborone, Eureka Mahalapye, Trident Francistown, Trident Maun, Eureka Phikwe and Lepopo in Maun.

Back to your new role, what are your responsibilities?

I will lead the sales strategy for our stores in Botswana, as well as oversee operations in Eswatini, Namibia, and Zambia.

Being entrusted with the responsibility to lead the sales strategy across Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, and Zambia is both exciting and humbling.

It’s an opportunity to leverage my 18 years of experience in the fast moving consumer goods sector, especially in franchise store expansion and sales force management, to drive tangible results and foster growth in these regions.

I’m truly grateful for the confidence Massmart has shown in me, and I’m committed to delivering results that exceed expectations.

I look forward to working closely with my team and our partners to achieve our shared goals, further strengthen our market presence, and contribute to the success of Massmart as a whole..

Before joining Massmart ,where were you?

Before joining Massmart, I worked for one of the leading FMCG entities in Sub-Saharan Africa as well, Sefalana.

Started as a Management Trainee and rose through the ranks to the position of regional general manager in the retail division otherwise known as the Sefalana Shopper stores.

What is Massmart’s expansion strategy locally?

Our focus at the moment is on increasing and strengthening strategic partnerships with local retailers so that communities can live better.

That comes in the form of opening more Saverite stores and partnerships with general dealers and tuck shops to bring our offerings to distant communities.

What are your plans in improving sales across all your operations?

In my new role as regional operations manager – Sales Africa at Masscash, my foremost goal is to catalyze sales growth across our operations.

I plan to achieve this by conducting comprehensive market analyses, developing tailored sales strategies, empowering our sales teams with training and support, prioritizing a customer-centric approach, forging strategic partnerships, leveraging data-driven decision-making, and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

By implementing these strategies, I am committed to driving tangible results, maximizing sales opportunities, and propelling Masscash towards sustainable growth and success in the dynamic African market.

Any challenges which Massmart currently face in delivering its mandate?

You will agree with me that retailing and FMCG has gone through major changes over a couple of years.

The pace with which local retailers are reinventing themselves and expanding their footprint is quite intense and it is a challenge for Masscash to catch up to that.

In addition to that, customer expectations have also evolved forcing us to be quicker in addressing all touch points with the customers to be able to retain and increase the market share as much as we can.

Lastly, how supportive is Massmart to local manufacturers?

Our supplier listing process is fair and transparent for all – be it local or otherwise.

We just require all interested parties to furnish the relevant office with all the required documentation and the proof that the product from the local manufacture is of a certified standard.

In fact, we have some local suppliers listed with us who are doing quite well in meeting their end of the bargain with us.