Pastors say no to homosexuality

Pastors have warned Members of Parliament not to vote on Bill 29 draft to legalise homosexuality in Botswana saying it is abomination. The government of Botswana has published a law with interest to bring the bill to parliament and to pass it into law to legalise homosexuality. The bill was expected to be debated yesterday […]
