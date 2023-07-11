Connect with us

Smiles all round

ROUGH DIAMONDS

De Beers and Botswana's new deal good news for Jwaneng Cut 9 and Orapa Cut 3 While the negotiations between Botswana and De Beers Group generated much interest, as government demanded a bigger slice of the diamond pie, the fate of Jwaneng and Orapa Mines’ Cut 9 and 3 projects faded into the background somewhat. […]

