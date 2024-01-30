Partners in development

Botswana/Zambia Presidents show a united front

President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s and Zambian head of State Hakainde Hichilema, have vowed to walk hand in hand, and step by step to turn their respective nations into the region’s leading economies.

In a series of meetings held in Kasane on Wednesday, the two leaders who cooperate in various sectors like transport, infrastructure development, customs, as well as defence said it was important that they stand together to turn their fortunes and that of the region around.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday evening, Hichilema said it was not a surprise that the partnership between the two countries has birthed a number of milestones including the construction of the Kazungula Bridge in Kasane.

Hachilema said the bridge, completed in 2021 is a key trade corridor in the region.

“The two countries share critical infrastructure, particularly the Kazungula Bridge, serving as a pivotal facility in ensuring the free movement of goods and services, thus contributing to the greater integration of the southern African region,” Hichilema said.

President Hichilema’s high-level engagements with key partners such as Botswana form part of his government’s ongoing initiatives to maximize bilateral relations with Zambia’s neighbouring nations.

This strategic initiative seeks to bolster domestic efforts aimed at rebuilding the country’s economy, creating jobs and improving people’s wellbeing.

The UPND Party Manifesto is anchored on ensuring that bilateral trade, economic and technical cooperation become the hallmark of Zambia’s foreign policy.

Some of the key issues discussed by the two leaders include the formation of the Kazungula Bridge Authority expected to be up and running in two months.

The two leaders agreed to further enhance cooperation between the two countries as well as the rest of the region.

Spurred on by the strong ties deeply rooted in culture and economy, the two heads of state further agreed to enhance service delivery at the Kazungula Bridge.

“We’ve agreed to set up the authority headquartered in Botswana,but led by a Zambian Chief Executive Officer (CEO),” revealed Masisi.

The President further said the KBA facilitated by the two responsible ministers from the two countries will move swiftly to complete whatever outstanding works, and ensure that it functions.

The visit by the Zambian President culminated into the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Immigration and Technical Cooperation between the two countries.

An MoU President Masisi proudly declared will fast track the use of ID cards as travel documents between the two SADC nations.