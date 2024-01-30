Botswana rated least corrupt in Africa

Botswana has secured the 39th spot as the least corrupt country globally and clinched the number one position in Africa out of 180 countries, according to Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index released today (January 30, 2024).

Despite a slight dip to 59 points from the previous year, Botswana continues to demonstrate its commitment to transparency.

Transparency International (TI) highlighted a concerning global trend of weakening justice systems that diminish accountability for public officials, creating an environment conducive to corruption.

The report pointed out that both authoritarian and democratic leaders contribute to undermining justice, fostering impunity for corrupt practices.

The report stated: “Corrupt acts like bribery and abuse of power are also infiltrating many courts and other justice institutions across the globe. Where corruption is the norm, vulnerable people have restricted access to justice while the rich and powerful capture entire justice systems, at the expense of the common good.”

Despite high rankings on the Corruption Perception Index, the report emphasized that many countries facing impunity issues are not adequately reflected in their scores.

Cross-border corruption cases often involve companies from top-scoring nations engaging in bribery when conducting business abroad.

Professionals facilitating corruption abroad by selling secrecy or enabling corrupt officials contribute to the perpetuation of corrupt practices.

Transparency International urged leaders to invest in and guarantee the independence of institutions upholding the law to tackle corruption effectively.

The report underscored that justice systems must be capable of punishing wrongdoing and holding governments accountable to curb corruption.

While a few countries showcased significant improvements in their scores over the last decade, the report highlighted ongoing challenges globally.

Western Europe and the European Union, despite being the top-scoring region, witnessed a drop in the average score to 65, signaling weakening checks and balances and eroding political integrity.

Sub-Saharan Africa maintained the lowest average at 33, with democracy and the rule of law facing challenges.

Other regions, including Eastern Europe and Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Americas, experienced stagnation or backsliding in addressing corruption issues.

The report concluded that the lack of judicial independence and weak rule of law are fostering widespread impunity in the Americas.