New love, same old problems for grumpy grandad

Allegedly threatens new girlfriend weeks after release from jail for threatening previous lover

Just weeks after he was released on bail, an old man with a short temper and a sharp tongue is back behind bars, once again accused of threatening to kill a girlfriend.

Appearing before Molepolole Magistrates Court for the second time in three months, 61-year-old Rabicca Sebonego was remanded in custody over his reported outburst.

Having only dated for a week, Sebonego is said to have threatened his new lover when she failed to return the groceries he had brought for her.

It is a similar eruption to the one that first landed the old timer in trouble, when, on 5 June, he warned his then girlfriend, Malebogo Kejelepula, 65, he would kill her after she was unable to repay the P1, 000 he had gifted her.

Despite spending over two weeks in prison before being granted bail, it appears Sebonego did not learn his lesson.

On 13 August, at Ntloolengwae ward in Molepolole, a fallout with his new flame seemingly sparked another fiery tirade.

It is alleged that two days earlier, Sebenego asked his girlfriend to accompany him to his place but she refused.

Furious, he demanded she give back the food he had brought her; however, she explained she had already eaten most of it – a response that darkened his mood further.

Before the situation could escalate, the lady was reportedly rescued by her neighbors, who chased Sebonego away.

It is suspected he returned two days later armed with a slasher, threatening to kill her if she did not return the groceries.

For his part, speaking to The Voice outside court, donning the same smart blazer he wore in his previous appearances, Sebonego hinted the incident was borne out of sexual frustration.

He complained that his new love was always sleeping, wearing tights but denying him sex when he called on her.

“I only had sex with her just once,” grumbled Sebonego, who seemed to take the matter lightly.

Locked up until his next mention, scheduled for 18 September, sex with a woman is once again off the menu in the upcoming weeks.