Francistowners back Boko to deliver

In the lead-up to Wednesday’s general elections, The Voice took to the streets of Francistown, getting the people’s thoughts on how they expected the voting to go.

Try as we might, we couldn’t find a single person willing to admit they would vote for the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

It proved a sign of the history to come!

In a milestone moment for the country, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) stormed to victory, winning 36 of the 61 constituencies on offer to take power for the first time.

In comparison, BDP managed just four.

A week on from the elections, as the dust slowly settles and Duma Boko assumes his position as President, CHRISTINAH MOTLHABANE returns to Ghetto’s streets to once again gauge the mood and get an idea of public expectations for the new regime…it smells a lot like hope!

FREEDOM BOWANISO (UDC member)

Now it is time for what is in the manifesto to be delivered.

We want to see the elder’s pension money, student allowance increased.

Let’s bring what was pledged into reality.

The industries, factories, constructions site, no one has to be paid less than P4, 000.

We want to see those 100, 000 jobs created.

If it happens that we do not do what we promised people, then we have to be considered failers.

GOITSEMODIMO MADIMABE (27)

Change is vital; we cannot stay under one government for the rest of our lives.

We tried BDP now we have to see what UDC brings for us.

We know there are challenges that UDC found when they took over, so we will give them time to solve them then go back to the manifesto.

We want better salaries.

L RADIPITSE (Pensioner)

I am one of those who are happy for the new regime and hoping for change.

I pray our children will find jobs under the new government.

I had a problem with the past government initiatives like Temo Letlotlo.

I was told I cannot be funded as I used to work for the government.

They told me to seek for a loan at the bank and I asked myself how I am going to pay it.

They should know that the little we get for pension is very little for survival.

LAME BAKANI (20)

I am happy for UDC to have won these elections, more so that I voted for Moswaane who have been very supportive on his people.

Prior to the elections we were scared, asking ourselves what will happen to us since the country did not have money.

With the new government, they will make a plan for their people.

TERRY MATLAPENG (33)

I am happy with Botswana trying something new.

My expectations are for the informal sector to have money flow because they are the people who have been struggling financially.

We also expect the government to pull the strings in the diamond sector with De beers because they have been the key guys.

I also believe they will be change in policies since demand for such is high.

CEDA and YDF will also ease their requirements so that everyone can be assisted.