Shoprite’s Growing Programme a big boost for local farmers

Tefo and Onalenna Batsalelwang are the visionaries behind Fine Growers, a successful family-run farm on the outskirts of Gaborone.

This dynamic duo exemplifies how entrepreneurship can uplift communities and stimulate growth in Botswana’s agricultural sector.

This husband-and-wife team are part of a new generation of innovative horticulturists reshaping Botswana’s agricultural landscape after the country imposed an import ban on staple foods like tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, and certain grains in 2022 to boost local production.

Onalenna recalls the farm’s humble beginnings.

“We initially grew crops for our livestock, but as opportunities in horticulture arose, we formally established our business in 2019. Prior to that, I spent over a decade working in the financial sector after graduating from the University of Botswana with a Bachelor’s degree in finance,” she revealed.

Fine Growers now supplies a variety of produce to Shoprite, including cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, baby marrows, and gem squash.

It is just one of many stories that reflect Shoprite Botswana’s commitment to promoting local agriculture through its growing programme, which connects small-scale farmers with the opportunity to supply fresh produce to the retailer’s 16 stores across the country.

Of the 198 local suppliers currently partnering with Shoprite, 115 have benefited from this initiative, which provides farmers with detailed guidance on seasonal crop selection and volume requirements.

This not only helps farmers like the Batsalelwangs manage their budgets for vital inputs, such as fertilizer and seeds, but also ensures consistent quality and supply to supermarket shelves.

As a result of this initiative, Shoprite’s shelves are stocked with fresh, locally sourced products while providing farmers with a stable market and consistent demand.

The couple’s commitment to quality has made them a sought-after supplier.

“Our first interaction with Shoprite was very professional, and their emphasis on quality pushed us to improve our production methods,” says Onalenna.

The guidance the couple received from the retailer helped them transition from two production tunnels to seven, enabling them to meet Shoprite’s growing demand.

“We’ve expanded from a team of two to 10, with 80 percent of our employees coming from the local community. Of those, 40 percent are youth and 70 percent are women,” Onalenna adds proudly.

“The steady income from Shoprite has allowed us to expand our operation, and for that, we are extremely grateful.”

Sustainability is a key focus of Fine Growers’ operations. The farm utilises borehole water and drip irrigation to optimise efficiency while adopting soilless cultivation methods that minimise both water consumption and chemical inputs. “We are also in the process of installing solar to power our farm.”

Looking ahead, the Batsalelwang’s have ambitious plans.

“In the next 12 months, we intend to increase our tunnels to 20 to increase our market share. We also aim to introduce mushrooms and ultimately export our products, preparing for a larger African market.”

“We are just grateful for the opportunity to serve our country through Shoprite. It has allowed us to do what we love while doing good for our community and feeding the nation. For our family, we can give our kids a better education and a better life. We hope this will grow into a legacy business for generations to come.”