Attorney explains cop promotion

It was an expression of deeper values that should guide the country – Ngakaagae

Following the unexpected promotion of Inspector Isaiah Wilson Mmualefe from Sub-Inspector by President Advocate Duma Boko, the nation has been abuzz with mixed reactions.

Many wondered if the president’s decision to elevate Mmualefe was in line with the law.

However, respected private attorney Kgosietsile Ngakaagae stepped forward to clarify the situation, affirming that the move was indeed lawful.

“First, we must understand that the President holds the dual role of Commissioner of Police and Commander-in-Chief, as defined by the Constitution. By promoting Inspector Mmualefe, he exemplified a core principle of respecting leaders, even from opposition ranks, when others might have hesitated,” explained Ngakaagae.

The lawyer further noted that the president’s appreciation of the police officer, wasn’t just just about rank; it was an expression of deeper values that should guide the country.

“The promotion,” Ngakaagae noted, “was a powerful message. It signalled that respect for leaders transcends political boundaries and affiliations. And this is what Botswana should stand for.”

Ngakaagae further commented that the decision carried a liberating and transformative potential for the police force.

It wasn’t just an administrative move—it was an instructive gesture.

“That’s why the media was invited beforehand,” he explained.

“The President was not only speaking to Inspector Mmualefe but to the entire police service and the nation at large, underscoring the values he envisions for our law enforcement.”

The attorney concluded that, beyond the legalities, this move by President Boko could inspire a culture of respect and non-partisanship in Botswana’s civil service, shaping a legacy that reaches far beyond a single promotion.

Mmualefe was promoted by the President for having accorded him the highest respect by saluting him even though he was only a Presidential candidate.

“He was under no obligation to accord me that kind of respect. I later learned on inquiry that the officer in question was Sub Inspector Isaiah Wilson Mmualefe (46) stationed at Urban Police Station and deployed at the poling station to police the elections. Upon assumption of the Presidency of this Republic, I directed the Commissioner of Police to bring the officer so that I could personally thank him for his discipline, and profound respect for leadership no matter the political affiliation at the material time. As the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, and in addition to thanking the officer for his exemplary conduct and professionalism, I decided to elevate him to the Rank of Inspector, with immediate effect,” explained President Boko on his social media page.

The President further remarked that it is a bold and unequivocal statement from the Presidency that he greatly honours and appreciates man and women of the disciplined forces and to a greater extent, all public servants, to exhibit high levels of professionalism that will no doubt take our service and country to another level going forward.