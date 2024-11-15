Election defeat can’t dampen Kwerepe’s spirit of giving

Christmas came two months early for learners and staff at Kubung Primary School in Maun this Tuesday (November 5, 2024), as they received gifts from former Ngami Member of Parliament (MP), Thato Kwerepe.

Fresh from a second successive loss to Carter Hikuama at the polls, Kwerepe did not let defeat dampen his spirit of giving.

Instead, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) veteran teamed up with World Group of Companies to put a smile on the faces of pupils and teachers in the Matshwane ward school.

All 506 students, including those that had just completed Standard 7, were given: a pair of school shoes, school bag, three t-shirts, three pairs of leggings (girls), a blanket and 50 lollipops.

Explaining the gesture, the one-time Assistant Minister of Basic Education, revealed he has been making such donations regularly for the past seven years, dating back to his days as an MP.

“Back in 2017 when I was an MP, I realised that learners in our schools did not have school uniforms including shoes. Some walked to school on bare foot so I approached this company, World Group of Companies and asked them to help out,” said Kwerepe, adding it was their way of motivating school goers and has absolutely nothing to do with politics.

“In total we have donated to 18 primary schools since 2021, mostly in Ngami and Maun West. When Maun residents saw what we were doing in Ngami, they approached me and asked that we do the same for learners in Maun as well and we agreed, as this is for the best interest of young learners and nothing else,” stressed Kwerepe, who was soundly beaten by Hikuama in the battle for Maun West, losing out to the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) member by 7, 260 votes to 4, 551.

A teacher by profession, Kwerepe added the intention is to end a practice where some learners are forced by poverty to use plastic bags as school bags and have to walk barefoot to school or with torn, tattered shoes.

“We are giving each and every child, regardless of their family’s economic background; this is to ensure that learners look uniform [the same]. We have also given staff members some blankets and packets of sweets as a token of appreciation to them and the good work they are doing in raising our children into responsible leaders of tomorrow.”

The former MP said he understands how poverty can be damaging to young children, including causing low academic performance, which can make them hate, and even drop out of, school.

“We believe this will go a long way in motivating the young ones to perform better and understand that they are all equal before the eyes of the Lord.”

Speaking at the handing over ceremony on behalf of the World Group of Companies, leader of Maun Muslim, Rizwani Jilani explained they have a responsibility to ensure those in need, especially children, are well taken care of.