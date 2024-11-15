Young, Driven, and Determined

A chat with one of the youngest legislators, Thabologo Furniture of Tati East.

Thabologo Furniture has had a remarkable journey, both professionally and politically.

As one of the youngest legislators to be sworn in this week, the 37-year-old’s achievement in winning the Tati East constituency – historically a stronghold of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) – is especially significant.

His victory marks a turning point in the region, as it has been won for the opposition for the first time.

Born and raised in Siviya in the North East District where he did his schooling at Shanganani and later Tsamaya Junior Secondary School, Furniture later furthered his studies at Ledumang Senior Secondary School before pursuing a Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety at the Construction Industry Trust Fund (CITF).

He proceeded to work in the police service for six years and also ventured into business during that time.

With an insider’s perspective on the workings of the government, 12 years ago, the versatile Furniture made the bold decision to leave his job and fully commit to his business.

About the same time, he joined the Botswana Congress Party, advancing through its ranks, ultimately becoming the president of the youth league.

“There were things I was not happy with while in law enforcement, particularly because of the former government, so I felt certain laws needed to be amended to better the lives of Batswana. I was following party President, Dumelang Saleshando, at the time; I thought he made a lot of sense. He is my mentor; I have never been a member of any party but the BCP. In 2013, I contested the primary elections but lost. However, I continued with the party; we went to the general elections where I was one of the organisers of Saleshando’s rallies, so I became close to and loyal to the organisation and the president, gaining invaluable insights into the political landscape, preparing me for leadership roles,” says the rising political star.

From April 2019 to 2022, the proud father-of-one – ‘baba-ka-Sandile’ as he is affectionately known – was the BCP Youth League President (YLP).

His active participation in key decision-making structures, like the central and executive committees, allowed him to advance the interests of the youth and the BCP.

In 2022, the youthful politician decided to stand for election in Tati East.

“My term as YLP went well though it was not without challenges. Because of the absence of political party funding, we had to use our own resources, but all was not lost as I believe I did well. I managed to convince young people across the country that we were an alternative. It was interesting but taxing. I also managed to push young people to contest elections at council level, some of whom have actually won,” he says.

Turning his attention to unemployment as a key motivator for his decision to run in last week’s general elections, Furniture says, as an employer, his concern has always been prioritising economic stability and creating employment opportunities.

“We have had a major pandemic after the Covid crisis – unemployment – which I refer to as ‘the elephant in the room’. I am an employer who at one point had a staff complement of 400 employees countrywide, so I know the value of gainful employment.The youth deserve meaningful employment opportunities to lead fulfilling lives.Clearly, this will be the most critical issue I will try to advance in Parliament.As the BCP, we had given ourselves a target of 300,000 jobs in 5 years, which is 60k jobs a year, 5k a month.Statistically, there are over 400k unemployed Batswana, but practically, not everyone can be employed. UDC has promised 500k jobs, and if they can deliver them, it will be commendable,” he says, adding they will allow the UDC to rule as they deem appropriate but will not shy away from holding them accountable.

“We are going to have robust debates in Parley. We need to respect each other as honourable members. Batswana will be watching us from all over the country and the diaspora, so we must steer clear of unnecessary chaos because they expect a lot from us.”

With a wealth of experience from the private sector, Furniture also intends to address the grievances of the business community and pursue pro-business policies around taxation, regulation, infrastructure development, diversification and innovation.

“For instance, I will push for the amendment of the ITT – Invitation to Tender Document; the way it is crafted needs to realign with what’s happening on the ground. Then there’s the issue of late or non-payment of service providers by government. If you remember, the former Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame, declared that government owes companies about P13.6 billion; it is such a huge amount of money,” he states, adding he has previously faced attacks from MPs regarding his businesses, but he will not be intimidated.

Indeed, the ‘Young Turk’ has a practical understanding of labour-intensive industries and the inherent challenges.

Currently in the security, cleaning services and hospitality and supplies sector, Furniture has also tried construction: “The core business is security services, which has countless challenges like non-payment of service providers which leads to late payment of employees, as well as issues of severance and benefits, owing to government’s failures. We have spoken about the need to diversify our economy and shift away from over-reliance on diamonds. We need to tap into agricultural and manufacturing sectors among others. You look around, there are many vacant warehouses, some have been turned into churches; they are supposed to be operating, creating jobs for our people,” he says in conclusion.

Certainly, these are exciting times for the youth of the country as on Wednesday, the 13th Parliament endorsed President Advocate Duma Gideon Boko’s 6 Specially Elected Members of Parliament (SEMP) nominees: former Cabinet Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Bogolo Kenewendo; Miss World Africa 2024, Lesego Chombo; Dr Stephen Modise, all of whom represent the youth constituency – as well as UDC Head of Communications and former BNF Secretary General, Moeti Mohwasa; longtime opposition stalwart and academic, Nono Kgafela-Mokoka, and Rtd. Major General Pius Mokgware.