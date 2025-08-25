Six die in Molepolole-Thamaga head-on horror crash

Overtaking bus driver was allegedly drunk and driving recklessly

All six occupants of an overloaded Toyota Corolla involved in a horrific head-on crash with a bus along the Thamaga to Molepolole Road on Friday night have died.

Suspected to be over the drink-drive limit, the bus driver was detained and spent two nights in the police holding cells before his release on Sunday. The 47-year-old is set to appear in court this week, where he is likely to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving as well as driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

According to the police, the tragic accident occurred at around 1935 hrs on the outskirts of Thamaga, with the bus, an AT&T Monnakgotla 60-seater, heading towards the village and the Corolla making its way to Molepolole.

The bus driver had dropped school students off at settlements around Kweneng and, left with three passengers, was on his way back to Ramaphatlhe to hand over the bus when disaster struck.

It is alleged he attempted to overtake another vehicle, ploughing straight into the oncoming corolla.

“The bus driver and his passengers escaped with minor injuries while all six occupants in the car, the eldest aged 37 and the youngest 16, were rushed to Thamaga Primary Hospital where they were certified dead,” confirmed Kweneng District Officer Commanding, Kitsiso Lemogang.

The Senior Superintendent revealed five of the dead were females residing in Thamaga while the sole male was from Kanye.