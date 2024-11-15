“I will cut off his testicles, penis and your vagina!”

Grisly threat lands murder-accused back behind bars

Awaiting trial for the murder of his girlfriend six years ago, an accused killer is back behind bars after allegedly breaking his bail conditions by threatening to kill his new love.

Suspecting his beau was seeing another man, Gomolemo Makei is said to have called her up on Friday and delivered this terrifying message over the phone:

“I hear you have a boyfriend in Matshelagabedi and I seriously want to catch you with him. If I find you together, I will cut off his testicles and penis and also cut off your vagina, which is confusing you. I will even remove your heart to show you and your parents that you are both not clever. Did they not tell you that you are staying with someone who has killed before?”

Fearing for her life, Kelebogile Gaseratwe reported threat to the police, who swiftly detained the 36-year-old suspect.

Hauled before Francistown Magistrates on Tuesday, despite his checkered history and the seriousness of the charges leveled against him, Makei asked court to let him loose.

He was in for a rude awakening, however, as Francistown Principal Magistrate, Tshepo Magetse told the Nshakazhogwe native he was going nowhere but prison.

“The language used in the alleged threats is deeply troubling. It reveals a disturbing and aggressive mindset that underscores the seriousness of the allegations and casts a concerning light on the nature of the relationship between the complainant and the accused,” highlighted Magistrate Magetse.

“Granting bail to an individual accused of such grave offenses would constitute a serious risk to public safety,’ continued Magetse, before ruling that Makei would be remanded behind bars.

He is due back in court on 12 November for status update.

Meanwhile, the fiery tongued trouble-maker is to stand trial for murder before Francistown High Court in a case in which he is accused of killing his girlfriend in Dukwi back in 2018.