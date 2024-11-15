Suicidal murder suspect denied bail

Despite the state admitting they have no problem with the suspect being released on bail, Maun Magistrate Court has locked-up a suicidal security guard accused of killing his girlfriend.

Shortly after reporting for duty at Orange Botswana offices on Saturday 12 October, Batogeleng Phologolo is said to have left his post, telling colleagues he wanted to buy a cold drink.

Instead, the 30-year-old Security Systems employee allegedly went back to the home he shared with his young girlfriend, Mmei Jim, in Disana ward, and stabbed her to death.

It is thought his murderous rage was motivated by his belief that Jim, a 26-year-old Tonota native, was having an affair.

Immediately afterwards, Phologolo reportedly ran into the bush and attempted to hang himself but was saved by a passerby.

Making his second appearance before Maun Magistrates after a brief stay in hospital, the accused killer pleaded with court to let him go.

“I am requesting to await my trail outside prison,” he said.

Although the Prosecutor, Chipo Bulawa, noted that they were no longer opposed to Phologolo’s bail application as they have covered much ground in their investigations, Magistrate Gofaone Mosweu remained unconvinced.

“The court is reluctant to grant you bail considering the fact that you tried to harm yourself. You are a danger to yourself so until I get a different update on your status I don’t think this court can be comfortable with releasing you on bail,” ruled Mosweu.

The matter has been set for 18 November for status update; until then, Phologolo will remain behind bars.