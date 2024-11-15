A night of glitz and glam

Attention celebs: it’s time to delve deep into your closets and wardrobes, time to dig out your best suites and dresses, call-up your make-up artists and hairdressers as a night of splendor and glamour is heading for the capital city.

One of the newest additions to Botswana’s entertainment calendar, making its debut in 2022, The Glitz Awards has quickly established itself as a firm favourite.

Initially scheduled for last Saturday, only to be postponed at the last minute to allow the dust to settle from the general elections, this year’s awards will now take place on 16 November at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC).

As in the previous two editions, the red carpet event will celebrate icons from the country’s various creative industries, from sports and pageantry to influencing and design, music and journalism.

With 35 categories up for grabs, although prize money is yet to be confirmed – apart from the ‘Overall Winner’, who will walk away with P25, 000 – installment three is set to be the biggest yet.

In a brief chat with Voice Entertainment, the show’s founder, Nkgopolang Tlhomelang, explained this year’s theme, ‘Mindset Change through Creatives’ is a concept close to his heart.

“Our goal is to inspire celebrities and creatives’ to shift their perspectives, recognizing the power of creativity in driving personal growth and social impact. A positive mindset among public figures can have a ripple effect across society,” he said.

Tlhomelang was quick to thank sponsors such as the Department of Broadcasting Services, Clicks, Prime Media, World Youth Festival, Fidelity Print Mark among others, for backing the event and helping take it to the next level.

“Their support enables us to recognize outstanding achievements in the creative industry, allowing for 35 diverse categories that showcase excellence in areas like sports, trendsetting, and fashion design,” said Tlhomelang, admitting the build-up has been intense.

“While we have encountered some setbacks, our team is resilient and determined to make this event a success. For the first time, the awards will be broadcast live on BTV [last year they were pre-recorded], promising an upgraded production that will showcase the event’s glamour and excitement to audiences nationwide,” he continued.

The Glitz Awards creator added he came up with the initiative in a bid to shine a light on the achievements of icons that might not always get the recognition they deserve.

“We wanted to create an event that encompasses every walk of life,” said Tlhomelang, adding fashion serves as a unifying element for the celebration, reflecting each honoree’s personality and passion.

This year’s nominees were selected based on three key factors: character, community responsibility and fashion sense.

“We look for individuals with integrity and a positive impact on others. Nominees should contribute meaningfully to their communities and demonstrate a strong personal style.”

Voting lines remain open until Monday 11 November. Tickets are available for: P1, 500 platinum, P750 gold and P400 silver.