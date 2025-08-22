‘I can’t defend a liar!’

Ngakaagae dumps suspected girlfriend-killer in court

A suspected murderer is in need of a new lawyer after his high- profile attorney, Kgosietsile Ngakaagae, dramatically walked-out on him in the middle of court.

39-year-old Ronald Molefe is accused of killing his girlfriend, Gomolemo Methole, 31, who was stabbed to death at her rented home in Mogoditshane on Sunday 3 August.

Appearing before Broadhurst Magistrates Court this week, Molefe had been hoping to get bail.

However, the Kopong native suffered a double blow: his quest for freedom was unsuccessful and he lost his lawyer in the process!

After hearing the Investigating Officer’s testimony, Ngakaagae, promptly withdrew from the case, explaining he could no longer represent his client as Molefe had not been honest with him during consultation.

The IO revealed their investigations indicate the suspect stabbed Methole in the chest 12 times after becoming convinced she was cheating on him.

The revelation did not go down at all well with the esteemed lawman, who immediately informed court he would not continue as Molefe’s lawyer.

Meanwhile, when asked to provide valid reasons why he deserves bail, Molefe cited having children and needing to look for another attorney.

Unimpressed, court deemed his reasons ‘ordinary’ and denied him bail, advising the accused killer to appeal the ruling at High Court if he so desires.

Remanded in custody, Molefe is due back in court on 25 September, when he will have a new lawyer in his corner – if he can find one!