News

‘I can’t defend a liar!’

Onneile Ntokolo
By
Onneile Ntokolo
2 Min Read
STEPPING AWAY: Ngakaagae

Ngakaagae dumps suspected girlfriend-killer in court

A suspected murderer is in need of a new lawyer after his high- profile attorney, Kgosietsile Ngakaagae, dramatically walked-out on him in the middle of court.

39-year-old Ronald Molefe is accused of killing his girlfriend, Gomolemo Methole, 31, who was stabbed to death at her rented home in Mogoditshane on Sunday 3 August.

Appearing before Broadhurst Magistrates Court this week, Molefe had been hoping to get bail.

However, the Kopong native suffered a double blow: his quest for freedom was unsuccessful and he lost his lawyer in the process!

- Advertisement -
MURDER SUSPECT: Molefe needs a new lawyer

After hearing the Investigating Officer’s testimony, Ngakaagae, promptly withdrew from the case, explaining he could no longer represent his client as Molefe had not been honest with him during consultation.

More Read

A deadly dish served cold
Six die in Molepolole-Thamaga head-on horror crash
New love, same old problems for grumpy grandad
Foetus found in trashbag in Mmopane Block1

The IO revealed their investigations indicate the suspect stabbed Methole in the chest 12 times after becoming convinced she was cheating on him.

The revelation did not go down at all well with the esteemed lawman, who immediately informed court he would not continue as Molefe’s lawyer.

Meanwhile, when asked to provide valid reasons why he deserves bail, Molefe cited having children and needing to look for another attorney.

More Read

‘I can’t defend a liar!’
Serial rapist suspect remanded in custody
Enough is enough
Maun police suspect murder as dead man found dumped down borehole

Unimpressed, court deemed his reasons ‘ordinary’ and denied him bail, advising the accused killer to appeal the ruling at High Court if he so desires.

- Advertisement -

Remanded in custody, Molefe is due back in court on 25 September, when he will have a new lawyer in his corner – if he can find one!

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Foetus found in trashbag in Mmopane Block1
Next Article New love, same old problems for grumpy grandad
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Read
- Advertisement -
Politics
News

Boyfriend stabs lover to death

News

Man in court for murder of stepdaughter

News

Suspected killers remanded in custody

News

Missing toddler found alive after two nights in the bush

News

Disabled girl murdered in Tonota