Monarch man accused of assaulting lover and her mother

A Monarch man is in a world of trouble after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and her mother, including hurling a teacup at the older woman, which struck her on the forehead.

As well as facing two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, 33-year-old Ogolotse Mabote has also been charged with threat-to-kill over the 27 October fall-out.

During the heated row, Mabote is said to have uttered the following words to his lover, Grace Baina, “Lebelete le, ke tsile go le bolaa le mmaalone (I am going to kill this slut together with her mother).”

After delivering his threat, the suspect allegedly bit his girlfriend, sinking his teeth into her forehead.

It was at that point that Grace’s mum, Sentibile Baina tried to intervene, earning a severe headache for her efforts.

The incident was reported to the cops, with Mabote promptly arrested and the two women taken to Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.

Appearing before Francistown Magistrate Court on Tuesday, Mabote was remanded in custody, with the prosecutor, Kgakololo Basupi noting it would be extremely unwise to grant him bail.

“This is a serious case of GBV which is a concern in the country. In most cases when perpetrators of these crimes are given bail, they go and kill the victims who happen to be their girlfriends. The accused person has demonstrated that if given bail, he is likely to commit other serious offences. If a person is able to assault his girlfriend in front of her mother and in turn assault the mother when she tries to calm down the situation, it clearly shows that he is not a candidate for bail,” argued Basupi.

His freedom forfeited for now, the accused will remain locked up until his next court appearance, set for 18 November.