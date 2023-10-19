Nearly 2,800 jobs expected from new Gambling Plan

President Dr. Mokgweetsi Masisi has unveiled plans for a new gambling licensing initiative that is expected to generate 2,797 direct employment opportunities.

During the opening of the Association of Gaming Regulators’ three-day conference in Gaborone, President Masisi emphasized the need for a shift in the public perception of gambling and expressed a distinction between responsible and compulsive gambling.

He stressed the government’s commitment to balanced regulation and robust responsible gambling measures.

The President acknowledged the emotional and financial aspects of gaming and the potential for sustainable job creation.

The conference, themed “Bringing Ideas Together in Exchange of Excellence and Innovation in Regulatory Practice,” is expected to offer an opportunity for Botswana’s gaming authority to collaborate with international counterparts and learn from regulatory experts.

President Masisi also noted that the choice of Gaborone as the conference host aligns with the government’s objective to strengthen the country’s position as an exhibition, meeting, conference, and tourism hub.

“It is a chance for our infant gambling authority to network with similar authorities and discuss ways to better implement worldwide best practices in the gambling sector. To achieve this goal, we shall adapt our mission to reflect the changing global landscape in the gambling industry,” the President said.

The government is actively conducting research on gambling issues to ensure informed interventions and a safe gaming environment.

President Masisi mentioned the challenges posed by underage and online illegal gambling and reaffirmed the commitment to address these issues, particularly concerning the country’s youth.

He highlighted efforts to educate students about resisting peer pressure and resisting gambling temptations.

The President emphasized the importance of the national Reset Agenda, which he said aims to elevate the country to high-income status by 2036, and urged the Gambling Authority to foster opportunities within the multi-million pula industry.