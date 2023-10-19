Human remains linked to missing woman

Human remains discovered at Mmankgodi village last week are suspected to belong to a mentally disturbed woman who went missing in April of this year.

The remains were found atop a hill, near where a search party had previously looked.

A farmer searching for her sheep stumbled upon scattered clothing on the hill and, upon closer inspection, found human remains.

The 46-year-old woman who made the discovery recalled that the police had been searching for a missing woman and reported the finding.

Oaitse Tshukudu, a 50-year-old woman, was reported as missing on April 9th through the Botswana Police Service’s Facebook page.

Her disappearance had garnered widespread attention on social media platforms.

Tshukudu was last seen on April 7th, and her worried elder brother reported her missing.

The siblings had separated when her brother went to bed while she was still bathing.

Thamaga Police Station Commander, Superintendent Moses Kwarare, confirmed an ongoing investigation.

He noted that the authorities are conducting a DNA test and post-mortem examination to determine if the human remains indeed belong to the missing woman.

During their thorough search, the police allegedly found additional items, including shoes, a handbag, a scarf, and an Omang card, all belonging to Oaitse Tshukudu of Goo-Moswang ward in Mmankgodi.