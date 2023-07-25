‘My amazing adventure at Camp Savuti’

Voice winner shares his incredible experience Located in the heart of the Chobe National Park, with abundant game viewing and luxurious tented accommodations, Camp Savuti is the very essence of the Botswana Safari experience. A weekend away at this magical place to watch lions roam freely while in the lap of luxury was a dream […]
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Camp Savuti, Chobe National Park, Entertainment, Geoffrey Keupurile, Khwai, Linyanti, Otsieditswe Mothobi, Savuti, SKL group of camps
Click to comment