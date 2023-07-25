HIV Positive rapist gets 20-year sentence

Maun Magistrates court has slapped a man convicted for two counts of rape to twenty years in prison. When passing sentence this week, Chief Magistrate Thebeetsile Mulalo, noted that there were no extenuating circumstances in the matter but aggravating factors instead. “The accused‘s HIV status and that he was aware of it serves as an […]
In this article:Andrew Thoki Koitsiwe, Chief Magistrate Thebeetsile Mulalo, Court Stories, Maun Magistrates Court, News, Philip Gabriel
