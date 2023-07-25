Life on one leg

Driver dodges death in horror crash... but botched op stalls future hopes
Although John Douglas can’t remember the exact date his life changed forever - it was either 27th or 28th February, 2021, his memory is a little foggy - the details of that day remain etched in his brain like a slow-motion horror movie.
Based in Francistown and employed as a driver by Indesign & Build, a physical planning company, the 38-year-old was transporting his boss back to Ghetto after a business meeting in Kasane when disaster struck roughly 60km out of Nata.
One of the tyres on the company car he ...
SIGN UP for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.
In this article:Featured, John Douglas, Nyangabgwe Hospital, Real lives
Click to comment