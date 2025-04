Molome enters BNF women’s league race

With just three weeks to go before the Botswana National Front Women’s League (BNFWL) congress in Letlhakane, Monica Molome from Shoshong constituency has officially entered the race for the league’s presidency.

Molome will be challenging the incumbent, Nominated Councillor Katlego Morolong, who is seeking re-election.

Running under Team Maatla, Molome and her team have pledged to empower women and strengthen their role in political leadership.

Speaking at the launch of her campaign and manifesto, Molome emphasized the need for gender quotas to ensure fair political representation.

She also highlighted plans to provide training and mentorship programs to enhance women’s participation in leadership and governance.

β€œWe are advocating for equitable political representation through gender quotas. Additionally, we aim to provide training and mentorship to equip women with the necessary skills to take on leadership roles. Women deserve the same opportunities as men in politics. They should be instilled with confidence to know that the power is in their hands,” she said.

Molome further outlined Team Maatla’s key priorities, which include tackling gender-based violence, promoting education and skills development, and advancing women’s empowerment. She stressed the importance of fostering collaboration among women to achieve collective success.

β€œWe want to support our government in job creation through content monetization and push for unity among women,” she added.

The BNF Women’s League congress is set to take place on April 26.

TEAM MAATLA

ππ‘π„π’πˆπƒπ„ππ“

Monica Cinderella Molome

Shoshong Constituency

π•πˆπ‚π„ ππ‘π„π’πˆπƒπ„ππ“

Gabarate Gabbie Sento

Jwaneng Mabutsane

π‚π‡π€πˆπ‘ππ„π‘π’πŽπ

Cde Tiny Saitsoketsa

Bonnington South

π’π„π‚π‘π„π“π€π‘π˜ 𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐋

Sadi Hk Moremong

Bonnington South

πƒπ„ππ”π“π˜ π’π„π‚π‘π„π“π€π‘π˜

Onalenna Cindy Bobebe

Kgalagadi North

𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐑

Cecillia Molefhi

Kgatleng East

ππ”ππ‹πˆπ‚πˆπ“π˜ π’π„π‚π‘π„π“π€π‘π˜

Gaone Modisenyane

Molepolole North

πŽπ‘π†π€ππˆπ™πˆππ† π’π„π‚π‘π„π“π€π‘π˜

Kedibonye Gloria N. Batlang

Tlokweng

ππŽπ‹πˆπ“πˆπ‚π€π‹ π„πƒπ”π‚π€π“πˆπŽπ

Gofaone Letlape

Moshupa/ Manyana

πˆππ“π„π‘ππ€π“πˆπŽππ€π‹ π€π π π€πˆπ‘π’

Hannah Gaolatlhe Keolopile

Gabane/ Mmankgodi

π‹π€ππŽπ”π‘

Bonolo Mokalakane

Tlokweng

𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐓𝐇 & π’πŽπ‚πˆπ€π‹ 𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐠𝐀𝐑𝐄

Mamiki Kereng Rabaji

Kanye West

π’π„π‚π‘π„π“π€π‘π˜ π πŽπ‘ π„π‚πŽππŽπŒπˆπ‚π’

Catherine Bosele

Boteti West

Β