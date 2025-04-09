Molome enters BNF women’s league race

With just three weeks to go before the Botswana National Front Women’s League (BNFWL) congress in Letlhakane, Monica Molome from Shoshong constituency has officially entered the race for the league’s presidency.

Molome will be challenging the incumbent, Nominated Councillor Katlego Morolong, who is seeking re-election.

Running under Team Maatla, Molome and her team have pledged to empower women and strengthen their role in political leadership.

Speaking at the launch of her campaign and manifesto, Molome emphasized the need for gender quotas to ensure fair political representation.

She also highlighted plans to provide training and mentorship programs to enhance women’s participation in leadership and governance.

“We are advocating for equitable political representation through gender quotas. Additionally, we aim to provide training and mentorship to equip women with the necessary skills to take on leadership roles. Women deserve the same opportunities as men in politics. They should be instilled with confidence to know that the power is in their hands,” she said.

Molome further outlined Team Maatla’s key priorities, which include tackling gender-based violence, promoting education and skills development, and advancing women’s empowerment. She stressed the importance of fostering collaboration among women to achieve collective success.

“We want to support our government in job creation through content monetization and push for unity among women,” she added.

The BNF Women’s League congress is set to take place on April 26.

TEAM MAATLA

𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓

Monica Cinderella Molome

Shoshong Constituency

𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓

Gabarate Gabbie Sento

Jwaneng Mabutsane

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐈𝐑𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐎𝐍

Cde Tiny Saitsoketsa

Bonnington South

𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐘 𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐋

Sadi Hk Moremong

Bonnington South

𝐃𝐄𝐏𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐘

Onalenna Cindy Bobebe

Kgalagadi North

𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐑

Cecillia Molefhi

Kgatleng East

𝐏𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐘

Gaone Modisenyane

Molepolole North

𝐎𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐙𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐘

Kedibonye Gloria N. Batlang

Tlokweng

𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍

Gofaone Letlape

Moshupa/ Manyana

𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐅𝐅𝐀𝐈𝐑𝐒

Hannah Gaolatlhe Keolopile

Gabane/ Mmankgodi

𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐑

Bonolo Mokalakane

Tlokweng

𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐓𝐇 & 𝐒𝐎𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐅𝐀𝐑𝐄

Mamiki Kereng Rabaji

Kanye West

𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐂𝐒

Catherine Bosele

Boteti West