Deafening silence

March 31 ‘stayaway’ speaks volumes

Instead of a mass protest, Zimbos chose a stayaway and, with a potential ‘Bloody Monday’ looming, it’s quite understandable!

Police officers had been ‘oiled’ with US$50 (P700) prior to March 31 to deal with protesters; knowing how overzealous these people can be, it was better to be safe than sorry.

Central Business Districts in major towns resembled ghost areas as there were few to no people in sight despite the government insisting it was business as usual.

They are even claiming the whole thing was a flop as people didn’t take to the streets as anticipated.

Yes, masses did not toyitoyi as they were called to but they still choose to communicate through the stayaway; the message was loud and clear: the people are not happy with the current status quo.

The face of March 31 protests, war veteran and former Zanu PF central committee member, Blessed Geza was a little-known man who became popular after calling on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down as he had failed as a leader.

He then managed to pull off a mass stayaway which clearly shows that people are unhappy, because if they were, they would have heeded calls to ignore Geza’s messages instead.

Business might be back to normal for now but one thing is certain: the-powers-that-be are unsettled by the latest events.

In fact, so uneasy was the President that he even retired army General, Anselem Sanyatwe in the build-up to March 31.

This was confirmed by the ruling party’s spokesperson, Chris Mutsvangwa, who admitted Sanyatwe could no longer be trusted hence he had to be replaced by a top soldier loyal to Mnangagwa.

The former is said to be a close ally of Vice President, retired General, Constatino Chiwenga.

Mutsvangwa’s remarks further exposed the gaping divisions building within the party and the animosity between Mnangagwa and his deputy.

As someone observed, Monday, March 31 was a political battle in a war which may not end any time soon, with the outcome far from certain.

It may not climax in a coup like Robert Mugabe’s fall from grace but it will surely end in a dramatic way judging by the current situation.

Meanwhile, 98 people who were arrested on Monday for participating in the planned protests and accused of promoting violence were on Tuesday remanded in custody to April 10 for a bail ruling.

It won’t come as a surprise if they are denied bail just to ‘sort them’.